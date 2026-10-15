In Ivano-Frankivsk, 60% of traffic lights will remain operational during a blackout

In Ivano-Frankivsk, 50 traffic lights—about 60% of the total—will continue to operate in the event of a large-scale power outage.

According to Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, they will be able to operate without electricity for 12–14 hours.

The city is also exploring European practices in using artificial intelligence to control traffic lights.

Source: Ruslan Martsinkiv

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 1,030 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and three others were injured.

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