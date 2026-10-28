In the United States, the installed capacity of renewable energy sources could exceed the capacity of gas-fired power plants by September 2027. Under a SUN DAY Campaign scenario based on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), renewables' share of total generating capacity could increase from 37.7% to 40.4%, Electrek reports.

As of September 1, 2026, renewable energy accounted for 34.5% of the total generating capacity of large U.S. power plants. The EIA forecasts that this figure will rise to 37.3% by August 31, 2027. The largest increase is expected from utility-scale solar power plants, by 44,603.1 MW. Wind power capacity is expected to grow by 8,312.3 MW, including 3,355 MW from offshore wind projects.

Growth in electricity generation

In January–August 2026, electricity generation from renewable sources in the United States increased by 10.2% compared with the same period of the previous year. Large solar power plants increased generation the fastest, by 20%, while small-scale solar generation rose by 12% and wind generation by 7.8%.

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Over the first eight months of the year, wind generated 333,367 GWh of electricity, or 10.6% of the country's total generation. Combined utility-scale and small-scale solar generation amounted to 329,119 GWh, or 10.5%. Together, solar and wind energy provided nearly 21.1% of electricity generation and produced 44.4% more than coal-fired power plants.

Forecast through September 2027

Over the previous 12 months, the combined capacity of all renewable sources, including hydropower, biomass, and geothermal generation, increased by 43,497.9 MW. Over the same period, gas-fired power plant capacity increased by 5,316 MW, nuclear generation remained unchanged, and coal capacity declined by 2,703.4 MW.

The EIA does not publish a forecast for small-scale solar generation. The SUN DAY Campaign assumes it will add at least 6,000 MW over the next 12 months. Under this scenario, total renewable capacity in the United States could reach about 550,000 MW, while projected gas generation capacity would stand at 518,312.8 MW. Separately, the EIA expects energy storage system capacity to increase by 23,656.2 MW, to 77,753.2 MW.

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