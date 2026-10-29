Canadian NanoSALV Catalytic gel for treating wounds and burns is being delivered by drones to Ukraine’s front line. The product is manufactured by Calgary-based company NanoTess and is applied directly to injuries. As CBC reports, NanoSALV became available on the front line in June.

Use on the front line

According to NanoTess, the gel has already been used to treat 6,000 wounded military personnel and civilians. Company co-founder and CEO Megan Leslie said the product is suitable for delivery by drones because it is lightweight and non-flammable. It can also be used by people with limited medical training.

Clinical pharmacist Hayley Uren, who works with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health, said the gel helps buy time in situations where one nurse cares for up to 90 patients. According to her, after the product is applied, a wound can heal without constant care from medical staff.

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Development by a Canadian company

According to Leslie, NanoTess received a grant from Canada’s Department of National Defence in 2020. In 2022, NanoSALV Catalytic received authorization from Health Canada. Before military use, the product was evaluated by using it to treat people in temporary settlements.

The company says the gel contains nanomaterials that promote the natural healing process, reduce the energy needed for it, and counter microorganisms capable of causing infections. The results of NanoSALV’s use in Ukraine were presented at the annual CAN Health Network conference in Toronto.

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