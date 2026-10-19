Fourteen international financial companies that collectively manage more than $5 trillion in assets plan to begin operations at the ADGM international financial centre in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The National reports, citing ADGM Chairman Ahmed Al Zaabi.

According to Al Zaabi, Abu Dhabi's economy grew by 7% in 2025, while the non-oil sector expanded by 8%. The non-oil economy accounted for more than half of the emirate's total gross domestic product.

Abu Dhabi financial centre

ADGM was established in 2015. The centre operates on the basis of the direct application of English common law and has independent courts and a regulatory system. A presence in Abu Dhabi enables international investors and asset managers to develop regional operations and cooperate with major sovereign wealth funds, family offices and institutional partners.

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In recent months, ADGM has attracted a number of major companies, including Pantheon, Blue Owl Capital, Vista Equity Partners, Man Group, Barings, Bain Capital, Cantor and Adapt Investment Managers. European asset manager Eurazeo, which manages €40 billion ($45.2 billion), as well as Pantheon, recently opened offices in ADGM.

Capital Group licence

Last month, Capital Group, which manages $3.6 trillion in assets, received a licence from the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority to operate as a regulated investment manager. According to ADGM, asset managers that had already begun operating at the centre in the first half of the year collectively manage more than $2.1 trillion in assets.

Al Zaabi also said that Abu Dhabi is developing artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, energy and life sciences industries. He noted that the emirate has long-term capital, competitive energy, world-class infrastructure and access to some of the world's fastest-growing markets.

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