According to the South China Morning Post, the European Union plans to hold a macroeconomic dialogue with the Chinese side in Beijing, China, during the week beginning November 23. The European delegation at the talks is expected to be led by Director-General Maarten Verwey.

Meeting in Beijing

According to the publication, this dialogue is part of a series of visits by senior EU officials responsible for the economy, finance and banking sector to the Chinese capital over the coming months.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Yuan exchange rate

According to SCMP sources, the aim of the talks is to persuade Beijing to reconsider the value of the yuan and stop keeping its exchange rate low. The publication links this to efforts to support the struggling EU industry.

SCMP also notes that the currency talks will take place after China agreed to limit exports of hybrid vehicles. The publication calls the issue of the yuan exchange rate a more difficult task for the European side.

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