Pakistan’s KSE-100 index rises to 165,736 points — Dawn

In Pakistan, the benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange rose by 1,269.55 points, or 0.77%, to 165,736.76 points on October 29. This marked the market’s third consecutive day of recovery, Dawn reports.

During trading, the index reached 166,100.34 points, but profit-taking at higher levels reduced part of the gains. The lowest intraday level was 164,355.83 points. The market closed above the psychological level of 165,000 points.

Corporate results supported the market

Topline Securities reported sustained buying interest and improved investor sentiment. The market was also supported by better-than-expected corporate results. Fauji Fertiliser, National Bank, Hub Power, MCB Bank and Bank Alfalah made the largest contribution to the index’s rise, adding about 833 points in total.

According to Arif Habib Ltd, Engro Holdings posted consolidated net profit of 10.469 billion Pakistani rupees in the third quarter of 2026, up 17% from a year earlier. Earnings per share amounted to 8.69 rupees. The company did not announce dividends for the quarter.

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Oil and the policy rate

Investors remained cautious amid rising energy prices and the State Bank of Pakistan’s increase in the policy rate from 11.5% to 12%. Pakistan depends on energy imports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent futures rose 1% to $115.02 per barrel, while U.S. WTI crude gained 1.7% to $101.61. Concerns over risks to oil supplies intensified after an attack on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Share trading volume increased by 43.82% to 578 million shares, while the value of transactions rose by 45.01% to 26.2 billion rupees. Pervez Ahmed Co shares were the most actively traded, with 58 million shares changing hands.

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