In Poland, only 25% of respondents currently rate their financial situation as good. This is 5 percentage points less than a year earlier, when 30% of respondents gave this answer. This is stated in the “Finances of Poles 2026” report, which RMF24 reports on, citing Bank Millennium.

Income unchanged, but savings are declining

The survey was conducted in the summer. Sixty-eight percent of its participants said that their income had not changed over the previous six months. At the same time, income stability does not mean a sense of financial security for respondents.

Seventy-six percent of respondents reported trying to save money, but 32% of those who save allocate less than 5% of their monthly income to this. Another 28% of respondents said that their savings had decreased this year. This was most often due to unplanned expenses or using their financial cushion for current needs.

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A cautious attitude toward investments

Most participants in the study are cautious about investing. More than half believe that it requires specialized knowledge, while only 11% rate their own investment skills highly. Ensuring the future and protecting funds from inflation remain the main motives for saving and investing.

The safety of investments is more important to respondents than the opportunity to obtain high returns: only a small share of respondents are willing to take greater risks for higher returns. At the same time, 48% of participants would like to manage their money better, 42% described their personal finance skills as average, and 20% do not feel a lack of such knowledge.

The “Finances of Poles 2026” study was conducted using the CAWI online survey method on the nationwide Ariadna panel among 1,050 adults. This is the fifth edition of the project.

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