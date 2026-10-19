The Central Bank of the Netherlands transferred more than 78 tonnes of gold from storage facilities in New York and seven tonnes from Canada to London. As Fortune reports, De Nederlandsche Bank explained this by rising geopolitical tensions and the need to strengthen crisis preparedness.

Gold moved to the Bank of England

Olaf Sleijpen, head of the Dutch central bank, said that keeping the reserves at the Bank of England would ensure better accessibility of the gold. London is the world's largest trading hub for gold transactions.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has long stored gold belonging to the US government, foreign states, central banks and official international organizations. A significant portion of this gold was delivered there during and after World War II, when countries were seeking a safe place for their reserves. The volume of gold in the New York vault reached its peak in the early 1970s, but after the United States abandoned the gold standard, it began to gradually decline and now stands at about half of its peak level.

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Central banks diversify storage

France removed all of its gold from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York between July 2025 and January 2026. Earlier, Germany transferred 930 tonnes of gold from London to Frankfurt in 2000, and moved another 674 tonnes from New York and Paris in 2013–2017.

In 2014, the Netherlands transferred 122.5 tonnes of gold from New York to Amsterdam, while Austria repatriated 90 tonnes from London in 2015–2018. Venezuela repatriated 160 tonnes in 2011–2012, and India has accelerated the movement of its reserves since 2023.

Krishan Gopaul, senior analyst at the World Gold Council, noted that central banks are increasingly taking into account storage risks, the physical accessibility of gold and market liquidity. According to him, moving reserves does not mean preparations to sell gold: some banks are increasing domestic storage, while others are distributing holdings among several foreign locations.

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