Weekly inflation in Pakistan accelerates to 11.85% — Dawn

In Pakistan, short-term inflation in annual terms accelerated to 11.85% in the week ending October 22. Its growth was largely attributed to rising wheat flour prices, Dawn reports, citing data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The Sensitive Price Index, which tracks short-term inflation, rose by 0.65% over the week. To calculate it, statisticians collect prices for 51 goods at 50 markets in 17 cities across the country. The cost of 19 of the 51 monitored goods increased, 12 goods became cheaper, and prices for another 20 remained unchanged.

What became more expensive over the week

The price of liquefied petroleum gas increased the most over the week, rising by 22.44%. Chicken became 12.20% more expensive, onions 4.19%, regular bread 1.66%, and wheat flour 1%. Prices also rose for garlic, firewood, beef, vegetable fat, and certain types of fabric.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, tomatoes became 21.99% cheaper, petrol 3.63%, bananas 2.42%, and diesel fuel 1.68%. Prices also declined for potatoes, eggs, powdered milk, sugar, and certain types of pulses and rice.

Annual price dynamics

In annual terms, liquefied petroleum gas rose the most in price, by 107.12%. Onions became 72.81% more expensive, electricity in the Q1 category 58.59%, petrol 44.17%, diesel 41.56%, and wheat flour 36.49%. Chicken prices rose by 38.99% over the year.

Meanwhile, tomatoes became 71.72% cheaper over the year, potatoes 40.75%, sugar 25%, and eggs 22.14%. A week earlier, short-term inflation in the country stood at 11.38% in annual terms.

Read us on