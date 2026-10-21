In South Korea, the producer price index rose by 0.2% month-on-month in September after increasing by 0.1% in August. The rise was driven by higher prices for agricultural products during the Chuseok holiday period, Korea Herald reports, citing preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.

Rising prices for agricultural products

Prices for agricultural goods, livestock and fishery products increased by 2.6% over the month. The central bank linked this to higher demand during Chuseok, which fell in the fourth week of September.

Prices for electricity, gas and water rose by 1.3% in September. At the same time, prices for industrial goods, including petroleum products and chemical products, remained unchanged compared with August.

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Annual dynamics

On an annual basis, producer prices in September were 7.7% higher. Their growth rate slowed slightly compared with August, when the figure stood at 7.9%.

In July, the index declined for the first time since August 2025. The producer price index is considered an indicator of future consumer inflation, as it affects the prices at which companies sell goods and services to consumers. The domestic supply price index, which takes into account producer prices and import prices, was unchanged in September from the previous month.

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