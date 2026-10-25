An analysis of genetic data from more than 13,500 participants in the ASPREE clinical trial showed that low-dose aspirin may be associated with an approximately 70% reduction in the relative risk of dementia in older people with a specific genetic profile. At the same time, taking the drug in this group was associated with a higher rate of major bleeding, ScienceDaily reports.

Results of the ASPREE analysis

Researchers from Monash University analyzed genetic data from participants in the ASPREE study — the Aspirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly trial. The findings were published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

The scientists examined whether genetic differences could explain aspirin's varying effects on the risk of developing dementia. The clearest result was obtained among the 20% of participants with the highest genetic scores associated with platelet count.

In this group, dementia developed in 1% of participants who received aspirin, compared with 3.3% of those who received placebo. This corresponds to an approximately 70% lower relative risk of dementia.

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Bleeding risk and further verification

The potential protective effect was accompanied by a risk of major bleeding. In the group with the highest genetic scores, it occurred in 4.4% of participants taking aspirin, compared with 2.1% in the placebo group.

The study's lead author, Peter Franske, a research fellow at Monash University's School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, noted that previous trials had not found a preventive effect of aspirin on dementia when all participants were assessed together.

According to the researchers, the identified genetic association was not related to established genetic risk factors for Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, but indicated a need for further study of platelet biology. The scientists emphasize that the findings should be confirmed in other populations and then tested in a clinical trial for people with this genetic profile.

The authors also cautioned against starting aspirin for dementia prevention based on this study alone without consulting a doctor, particularly because of the increased risk of major bleeding.

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