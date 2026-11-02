Researchers analyzed 97 baby food samples purchased in French supermarkets in 2024 and found that levels of regulated toxic elements complied with the European Union's maximum limits. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published in the journal Food Additives & Contaminants: Part B.

The scientists determined the concentrations of 28 major and trace elements in fruit purees, vegetable meals, vegetable and meat meals, vegetable and fish meals, as well as infant cereals. The sample included 42 fruit purees, 16 vegetable meals, 18 meat meals and 18 fish meals, and three cereal samples.

Fish meals and cereals differed in composition

Potassium was the most abundant major element in the products studied. Iron, zinc, copper, and manganese were also found in all samples. Infant cereals contained more iron, zinc, calcium, and manganese, which the authors attributed to the fortification of these products.

Cadmium was detected in 78% of samples, arsenic in 48%, nickel in 47%, and lead in 44%. Levels of cadmium, lead, and nickel were generally low. At the same time, the concentration of total arsenic was higher in vegetable and fish meals: the median was 0.0663 mg/kg and the maximum was 0.875 mg/kg.

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Not all arsenic has the same significance

In five samples with the highest total arsenic content, the concentration of inorganic arsenic did not exceed 0.003 mg/kg and was significantly below the European limit for baby food. The inorganic form accounted for less than 1% of total arsenic. The researchers noted that assessing potential risk based solely on the total arsenic concentration in fish products may substantially overestimate the toxicologically relevant share.

Higher tin levels were also recorded in glass jars with metal lids, which may indicate an effect of packaging materials. The authors separately noted that modeled consumption scenarios indicated a possible contribution of ready-to-eat baby food to aluminum intake and, to a lesser extent, nickel intake. However, these calculations were illustrative rather than a full dietary exposure assessment.

A limitation of the work was the small number of cereals studied and the determination of inorganic arsenic in only five selected samples. The authors consider further research on a larger sample and continuous monitoring of chemical contaminants in baby food necessary.

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