Belgium’s federal government has postponed the ban on smoking on the outdoor terraces of cafes and restaurants that had been planned for January 1, 2027. The initiator of the restriction as a public health measure was Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, a social democrat.

State Council’s comments

As Politico Europe reports, Belgium’s State Council, the country’s highest administrative court, asked for certain provisions to be amended. Vandenbroucke’s office said it was working on these changes.

The introduction of the ban had previously caused dissatisfaction in Belgium’s hospitality sector. The minister’s office said in a statement that the postponement would give establishments sufficient time to adapt to the new rules.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Anti-tobacco measures

Last year, Belgium introduced a number of anti-tobacco restrictions, including limits on smoking in airport smoking rooms and a ban on flavored vapes. These measures are intended to help the country achieve its goal of creating a smoke-free generation by 2040.

According to the Belgian Cancer Foundation, nearly a quarter of the country’s population smokes, while 19% do so daily. The duration of the postponement of the ban has not yet been determined. After the State Council’s amendments are published, they must still be approved by the national parliament.

Read us on