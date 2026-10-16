In Poland, the average sleep duration of adults on working days is 7 hours and 4 minutes, and on weekends it is 7 hours and 39 minutes. This is 12 and 7 minutes less, respectively, than in 1996, according to a study by the CBOS Public Opinion Research Center, as reported by RMF24.

Nighttime awakenings and fatigue

Some 37% of respondents reported waking up at night, which is 10 percentage points more than in the previous 1996 study. A quarter of respondents face this problem regularly.

Some 67% of survey participants said they feel tired regardless of sleep duration. More than 60% complained of difficulty falling asleep or early awakenings. According to the study, women, older people, low-income individuals and unskilled workers most often experience insomnia. Men, farmers, technical specialists and residents of small towns reported the most restful sleep.

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Screens before bedtime

Nearly 60% of adults delay going to bed to watch films, use the internet or play games. One in five does this often. Experts cited by the outlet note that using electronic devices before sleep worsens the quality of rest and may be one of the causes of sleep problems.

Some 10% of respondents take sleeping medication, including 4% regularly. Among people with frequent insomnia, this figure reaches 27%. Dietary supplements and herbs are used by 14% of respondents, and by about a third of those who have insomnia.

At the same time, nearly 90% of study participants air out their bedroom before sleep, while more than 80% try to go to bed at the same time. Only slightly more than half of respondents avoid using a phone, computer or television an hour before sleep. The study was conducted on a representative sample of 938 people.

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