In Canada and the United Kingdom, combining a low-calorie diet with structured physical exercise made it possible to achieve type 2 diabetes remission in 27 of 50 participants in the intervention group over 24 weeks. In the control group, remission was recorded in two people, ScienceAlert reports.

The study involved 96 people

The randomized study was conducted at three centers in Canada and the United Kingdom. It involved 96 people of diverse ethnic backgrounds with obesity and early-onset type 2 diabetes who were not receiving insulin therapy. The participants’ average age was 38.

Early-onset type 2 diabetes is generally defined as a diagnosis made at or before the age of 45. This type of disease may progress more quickly than diabetes diagnosed at an older age, while patients face a higher risk of premature complications and death.

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Diet and exercise program

Participants in the intervention group consumed approximately 800–900 kilocalories per day during the first 12 weeks. Their program also included two supervised weekly sessions combining aerobic and strength exercises, as well as one independent workout. The participants’ health was monitored. During the following 12 weeks, they followed a weight-maintenance diet and continued exercising independently.

Remission in the intervention group was achieved without glucose-lowering medications. Participants also lost more fat mass than the control group, while retaining muscle mass and strength. The researchers recorded lower blood pressure and resting heart rate, as well as a 10.3% improvement in respiratory fitness relative to body weight.

The duration of the effect still needs to be verified

The authors noted that the study lasted only 24 weeks, so the long-term durability of the results still needs to be studied. It is also not yet possible to determine which component of the program—the diet or physical exercise—had a greater effect on remission. The scientists propose separately comparing low-calorie nutrition, physical exercise, and their combination in future studies. The results were published in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas.

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