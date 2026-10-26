In Islamabad, the Medical Tribunal overturned findings of negligence and dishonesty against senior anesthesiologist Muhammad Sheraz Saleem in a case concerning the death of a child after surgery in 2021. The decision to revoke his license was also set aside, and the case was remanded for reconsideration.

The case will be reconsidered

As Dawn reports, the tribunal separately stressed that this decision does not amount to an acquittal of the doctor. The judicial body allowed Saleem’s appeal and ordered his case to be reconsidered.

The consolidated ruling, prepared by the tribunal’s chairman, retired judge Safdar Saleem Shahid, concerns four appeals. They are linked to the death of Hafsa Umer, who suffered a severe medical emergency during an orthopedic procedure at Hameed Latif Hospital on March 20, 2021, and died three days later.

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Unresolved issues

The tribunal noted that unresolved issues remain in the case regarding the timing of the medical emergency, the interpretation of video recordings, the accuracy of recorded times, and the doctors’ duties.

The tribunal also partially allowed the appeal of the child’s father, Umer Farooq. The regulator was instructed to reconsider his complaints against individual medical professionals, giving him an opportunity to be heard. The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council must provide an indexed copy of the proceedings’ records, including expert opinions and testimony, within 14 days.

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