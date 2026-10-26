Pakistan’s food supply significantly falls short of national healthy eating recommendations: the country lacks vegetables, fruit, roots, tubers and legumes, while cereals and sugar are supplied above the recommended level. This is stated in a new analytical document by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Dawn reports.

Shortage of nutritious foods

The document, “Food Supply for Healthy Diets in Pakistan,” states that more than 60% of Pakistan’s population cannot afford a healthy diet. According to the FAO, this contributes to high levels of malnutrition, while the prevalence of diet-related non-communicable diseases is rising in the country.

Pakistan adopted national dietary guidelines in 2018. The FAO compared annual food supply volumes with the population’s needs across 10 food groups from 2010 to 2023. The analysis found persistent shortages of vegetables, roots and tubers, fruit, as well as legumes and pulses.

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Over this period, the estimated vegetable shortfall increased from 10.9–17.8 million tonnes in 2010 to 13–21.6 million tonnes in 2023. For fruit, the gap widened from 1.9–10.3 million tonnes to 3.9–14.3 million tonnes, respectively. At the same time, supplies of milk, dairy products, meat and eggs improved, while fats and oils, after a small shortage in 2010, entered the estimated range of needs.

FAO recommendations

The FAO called for aligning tax and regulatory measures to shift agricultural production and trade priorities, improve food distribution, and reduce post-harvest losses and food waste. The organization also recommended updating national dietary guidelines, strengthening education programs, and introducing evidence-based taxes on beverages and foods high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats.

Other proposals include front-of-pack nutrition labeling, greater investment in the cultivation of vegetables, fruit, legumes, roots and tubers, as well as support for milk production in certain regions. The FAO also advises encouraging processors to comply with quality standards and reduce the content of salt, sugar and unhealthy fats in foods.

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