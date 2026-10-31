In South Korea, ophthalmologists removed 11 live parasitic worms from the eyes of a 71-year-old farmer who went to hospital for cataract removal surgery. For several months, the man had experienced eye redness, pain and worsening vision.

Worms found in both eyes

During the examination, doctors saw mobile whitish roundworms in both eyes. As NDTV World reports, doctors used local anesthesia and carefully removed 11 translucent parasites measuring from 11 to 22 millimeters in length with fine forceps.

The worms were identified as nematodes of the species Thelazia callipaeda. Some females contained eggs. Specialists at Kangwon National University Hospital described the case in an article published on October 24 in The New England Journal of Medicine.

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Treatment and follow-up

After the parasites were removed, the patient’s condition improved rapidly. He did not need antiparasitic drugs. Doctors monitored the man for two months after the procedure and recorded no signs of recurrence.

Thelazia callipaeda are widespread in Asia and some regions of Europe. They usually affect the eyes of cats and dogs, but in isolated cases can also infect humans. Flies that feed on tears and eye secretions of animals are involved in the parasites’ life cycle.

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