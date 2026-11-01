In Adamawa State in northeastern Nigeria, tests on two people suspected of having Ebola virus disease came back negative. The samples were tested twice, Premium Times reports, citing the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Suspicions arose in Yola

The suspected cases were recorded on October 30 in the city of Yola, Adamawa State, after two people sought medical care with symptoms resembling those of Ebola. Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Director-General Jide Idris said that after two rounds of testing, the samples tested negative for the Ebola virus.

According to him, there are currently no laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases in Adamawa. The only confirmed case in Nigeria remains the patient previously reported in the Federal Capital Territory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Confirmed case in the country

Nigeria confirmed its first case in 2026 of disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus on October 20. A woman who arrived in Abuja from Uganda tested positive; she was later evacuated to Switzerland for further treatment.

According to the latest situation report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, 62 contacts linked to the confirmed case were identified and are being monitored. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Muhammad Pate stated that genomic analysis of the virus detected in the patient showed it was closely related to the strain from the first imported case in Kenya. At the same time, he said this does not prove that the patient was infected in Kenya.

According to the latest update from the World Health Organization, as of October 28, 10,274 confirmed cases and 4,992 deaths had been recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Kenya recorded nine confirmed cases and two deaths, while Nigeria recorded one confirmed case.

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