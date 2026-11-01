Four dengue cases detected in Rawalpindi in two days — Dawn

In Rawalpindi, Pakistan, four new dengue cases have been confirmed over the past two days. Since the start of the current season, the number of registered patients has reached 83, Dawn reports.

According to district disease prevention officer Dr Jawad, three positive serological test results for the dengue virus were received on Friday and one more on Saturday. Seven people were in the dengue ward at Holy Family Hospital.

Season statistics

In October, 51 cases were registered in Rawalpindi, while 27 were recorded in September. No dengue cases were registered in August. As of October 31, 2026, 83 cases had been confirmed in Rawalpindi, compared with 1,586 during the same period last year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dr Jawad also said that the dengue control campaign had been intensified in the areas from which the patients came. New cases were detected among residents of the urban part of Rawalpindi, the Union Council Wah area and Chakri.

Increased surveillance

The local administration ordered an immediate strengthening of field surveillance. At a meeting of the district dengue response committee, officials reviewed patients' condition, internal and external monitoring, mosquito larva detection, measures in disease hotspots and the work of field teams.

Additional Deputy Commissioner for Social Services Fazail Mudassar said that negligence, absenteeism and reporting of fictitious measures as part of dengue prevention would not be tolerated, and action must be taken against those responsible immediately.

Read us on