In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Health Care Commission reported the sealing of 1,465 medical centres over the past three months. In its report, the regulator described these facilities as illegal. According to Dawn, the commission inspected 6,673 medical facilities across the province during this period.

Inspections and notices

The commission sent notices to 2,668 medical centres requiring explanations regarding various violations. Its spokesperson, Azam Rehman, said the body also took measures to improve the registration and licensing of healthcare facilities and considered citizens' complaints.

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Registration and licensing

Over three months, 610 new medical centres were registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The total number of registered healthcare facilities in the province reached 22,910.

During this period, 52 medical centres received full licences. Since 2023, the total number of fully licensed facilities has stood at 326. The commission also received 267 complaints regarding medical services and resolved 203 of them. Operations Director Arsalan Ahmed Khan noted that registration and licensing are intended to ensure quality medical services for the population.

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