Brazil will send additional doses of the mpox vaccine to Rio de Janeiro following an increase in the number of registered cases. Health Minister Alexandre Padilha announced this on October 31, emphasizing that the country is not facing an outbreak at the national level.

As The Rio Times reports, the city epidemiological center registered 45 mpox cases in September and another 29 in October 2026. A total of 74 cases were detected over the two months, compared with 10 during the same period in 2025.

Preparation for mass events

According to Padilha, the additional vaccines are intended to help control the current situation and prepare the city for major events at the end of the year. The minister noted that eligibility for vaccination will not be expanded and that no mass vaccination campaign will be conducted. Additional doses will be directed to areas where the number of cases is increasing.

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Since the beginning of 2026, Brazil has recorded 665 mpox cases. Padilha compared the current situation with 2022, when nearly 11,000 people were infected in the country, and stated that the current situation differs significantly from that outbreak.

Who can receive the vaccine

The mpox vaccine is not included in Brazil's national immunization schedule. It is recommended for laboratory workers who work with related viruses, people living with HIV and weakened immune systems, as well as people who have had direct medium- or high-risk contact with a probable or confirmed case of the disease, following a medical assessment.

Mpox spreads primarily through direct contact with skin lesions, bodily fluids, or contaminated objects. Symptoms include fever, body aches, general malaise, and rashes that can develop into blisters.

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