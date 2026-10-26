In the United States, a phase III clinical trial involving 830 children under the age of six confirmed the effectiveness of a 38% silver diamine fluoride solution in stopping the progression of caries in primary teeth. According to ScienceDaily, when the product was applied once every six months, caries was stopped in more than half of the affected teeth.

Treatment without drilling

Silver diamine fluoride, or SDF, is applied by a dentist directly to the affected area of the tooth using a small applicator with a sponge tip. The procedure takes a few seconds and does not require drilling, injections, or sedation. Unlike fillings, this method does not restore lost tooth tissue but is intended to prevent further destruction.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, was conducted by researchers led by the University of Michigan. Participants were recruited through dental clinics, pediatric practices, and Head Start and Early Head Start programs in the states of Michigan, New York, and Iowa.

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The solution’s effect is linked to the combination of silver and fluoride: silver helps counter bacteria associated with caries, while fluoride strengthens the tooth’s mineral structure and increases its resistance to further damage.

Regulatory status and limitations

In the United States, the FDA approved SDF in 2014 as a medical device for treating tooth sensitivity. Dentists also use it off-label to stop caries. The trial results may be used by Elevate Oral Care, the manufacturer of Advantage Arrest 38% SDF, in an FDA application seeking approval of the product specifically for stopping caries.

The method is not suitable for every case of caries and does not eliminate the need for future dental treatment. In addition, the treated carious part of the tooth permanently darkens, which may be particularly noticeable on front teeth. Researchers note that repeated application of SDF in some children may help control caries until the primary tooth falls out naturally.

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