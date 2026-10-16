US records 4,410 measles cases since start of year — Al Jazeera

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recorded 4,410 measles cases since the start of 2026 — 330 more than a week earlier. Due to the country’s largest outbreak, the CDC sent a specialist to Pennsylvania, Al Jazeera reports.

According to the CDC, 451 measles-related hospitalizations have been recorded in the country this year. Children and adolescents aged five to 19 account for 42% of all cases, while people aged 20 and older account for 41%. Another 17% of cases were recorded among children under five.

The largest outbreak in Pennsylvania

As of Wednesday, 1,222 measles cases had been identified in 42 counties in Pennsylvania. Since October 9, the number of cases has risen by 86. The outbreak has led to 225 hospitalizations and five confirmed measles-related deaths. State officials are also investigating reports of a sixth death.

A specialist from the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service will work alongside state health officials. The specialist was deployed after Pennsylvania requested federal assistance, known as an Epi-Aid.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Vaccination and state of emergency

Pennsylvania authorities have expanded vaccination efforts in communities affected by the outbreak. Since it began in late April, staff at the state’s medical centers have administered more than 5,900 doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine at 202 temporary vaccination sites.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in the state on October 5 due to the rising number of measles cases in neighboring Pennsylvania. It will remain in effect until November 4 and expands the range of medical workers authorized to administer vaccines, while also giving nurses more authority to order measles testing.

Measles vaccination coverage among US kindergarten children declined from 95.2% in the 2019–2020 school year to 92.4% in 2025–2026. The CDC estimates that about 280,000 such children are at risk because of gaps in vaccination coverage.

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