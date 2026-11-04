In the United States, Democrats gained control of the Senate following the elections, winning at least 51 seats in the chamber. According to the Associated Press as of 23:36 Eastern Time on November 3, vote counting was still ongoing, so the final distribution of seats could change.

Control of the Senate

The Democrats’ victory ended the Republican Party’s sole control of power in Washington. This gives the party new tools to counter the policies of President Trump’s administration in the field of healthcare.

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As STAT News reports, control of the upper chamber of Congress opens up opportunities for Democrats to oversee the administration’s healthcare reforms, as well as to attempt to repeal them through legislative decisions.

Possible priorities

Among the likely first targets of the Democratic majority, the publication names the reversal of cuts to the Medicaid program and the restoration of subsidies under the ACA. The article states that gaining control of the Senate became Democrats’ first significant opportunity to restrain the Trump administration’s course in healthcare policy.

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