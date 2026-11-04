Cyprus Cabinet approves national blood strategy — Cyprus Mail

The Council of Ministers of Cyprus has approved a new national blood strategy aimed at modernising and improving the country's blood services system. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

Digitalisation and safety

According to Health Minister Neofytos Charalambides, following the strategy's approval, Cyprus will create a modern, digitalised and resilient system. It is intended to ensure the sufficiency, quality and safety of blood and its derivatives in line with European and international standards.

The strategy provides for five main areas: management of blood supplies and demand, organisation of services, quality and oversight, innovation and digitalisation, as well as haemovigilance. The latter covers procedures for monitoring the entire blood transfusion chain.

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Implementation oversight

An implementation monitoring committee will oversee the execution of the document. It will assess the progress and effectiveness of the strategy's implementation and identify possible difficulties.

The committee will include representatives of the Ministry of Health, the blood centre, blood banks, the state healthcare services organisation Okypy, the Cyprus Private Hospitals Association, the Cyprus Haematological Society and the Cyprus Federation of Patient Associations.

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