Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, Israel, filed a report with the police over suspicions of improper actions in the cardiology department during a study. According to the center, blood samples may have been taken from patients as part of this study without their consent.

Report to the police

The medical center's management said it contacted the Israeli police last week and requested an investigation. This was stated in the institution's Sunday statement, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.

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Notification to the Health Ministry

Alongside filing the police report, Kaplan's administration took additional urgent measures. The medical center also promptly informed Israel's Ministry of Health about the suspicions and the actions that were taken.

Cardiology department operations

The hospital emphasized that medical services in the cardiology department are continuing. According to the center, measures have been introduced to ensure continuity of treatment and patient safety.

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