Wana hospital records 13 measles cases in two days — Dawn

The district hospital in Wana, in Lower South Waziristan, recorded 13 cases of measles over the past two days. As Dawn reports, this was announced by the hospital’s medical superintendent, Jan Mohammad.

According to him, seven cases were recorded a day earlier, while another six were registered on Tuesday. Reports of measles came from various areas of Lower South Waziristan, raising concerns about the possible spread of the infection among children.

Measures to contain the disease

The health department said that most children in various areas of Wana had already been vaccinated against measles. It also reported the formation of teams in different areas to prevent the disease from spreading and strengthen preventive measures.

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Complaints about treatment conditions

Local residents complained about a lack of medical capacity at Wana hospital. According to them, children who contracted measles are having difficulty receiving proper treatment because the medical facility lacks the necessary conditions. They called on the responsible authorities to improve medical services, provide the hospital with the necessary supplies, and strengthen vaccination.

Five days earlier, two twin children died of measles in the Santoi area of Shakai tehsil in Lower South Waziristan, the health department reported.

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