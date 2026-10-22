Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder developed a free online program that, in a clinical trial, reduced the likelihood of depression relapse by 26% among pregnant women with a history of depression. The results were published on October 20, 2026, in The Lancet Public Health, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

The trial involved 500 pregnant women with previous experience of depression from all 50 U.S. states. All participants had previously taken antidepressants or were still taking them at the time of enrollment. At the start of the study, none of the women had clinically diagnosed depression.

For 12 weeks, half of the participants completed the Mindful Mood Balance for Moms program, while the other half continued to receive usual care. Researchers assessed depression recurrence up to six months after childbirth. Depression relapse occurred 26% less often in the digital program group. According to the authors, most participants in this group also experienced a substantial reduction in anxiety and stress.

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What the digital course includes

The program consists of eight sessions and combines mindfulness practices with cognitive behavioral skills. The materials are presented as audio practices, videos, and advice from peers and specialists. In particular, the course teaches participants to recognize early signs of depression, plan responses to them, ask for support, and work with self-criticism.

The study's first author, psychology and neuroscience professor Sona Dimidjian, noted that the program is not intended to treat prenatal or postpartum depression, but rather to provide tools for preventing it. The study's senior author, Lee Cohen, added that the course does not necessarily have to replace medication and can be used as a supplement or an alternative depending on a person's needs and preferences.

About three-quarters of participants in both groups continued taking antidepressants during the study. In future work, the team plans to separately analyze differences between those who continued medication treatment and those who did not use it.

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