In village 186/7-R in the Hichiwala area of Bahawalnagar district, Pakistan, 11 members of one family were hospitalized after drinking milk. The family claims that the milk was distributed to pupils of a government primary school for girls under a milk provision program, Dawn reports.

Data from rescuers and police

According to the Rescue 1122 service, seven family members, including women and children, fell ill on the evening of October 20. They were given first aid and then taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, the Hichiwala police report refers to 11 affected people. Law enforcement officers said that the family members’ condition worsened after consuming milk distributed at the school, and they were brought to hospital in a semi-conscious state.

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The family’s position and education authorities

One of those affected, Abdul Sattar, said in a video circulating on social media that his daughter brought the milk home from school. According to him, the entire family felt unwell after drinking tea made with this milk. The family asked for checks to determine whether it had expired or was contaminated.

Representatives of the Fort Abbas district education department said that 132 of the school’s 155 pupils consumed milk under the program and no complaints of feeling unwell had been received from them. According to their data, 119,915 pupils in the district receive milk daily under the program, and no cases of food poisoning have been recorded so far.

The head of the education department, Dr. Attaur Rehman, said that an inspection found no problems with the quality of the milk. He also said that the packages the family had indicated an expiry date of January 12, 2027. At the same time, those affected claim that representatives of the education or health departments did not contact them regarding milk testing.

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