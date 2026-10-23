Clinical trial results indicate that adding sodium zirconium cyclosilicate (SZC) may help people on maintenance hemodialysis cope with the burden of dietary potassium restrictions.

Trial design

As News-Medical reports, this was a multicenter, randomized, open-label study with parallel groups. It involved outpatients receiving maintenance hemodialysis three times a week. Participants also had their serum potassium levels measured before dialysis.

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Dietary restrictions

Dietary potassium restriction is an important component of controlling hyperkalemia, or elevated potassium levels in the blood, in people on maintenance hemodialysis. At the same time, such requirements may create a significant daily burden for patients.

SZC belongs to potassium-binding drugs. According to the source, adding this medication may make it easier to follow dietary restrictions. The study results are scheduled to be presented at the ASN Kidney Week 2026 conference, which will run from October 22 to 25.

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