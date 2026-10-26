Researchers at Maastricht University in the Netherlands reported in a preprint that women in a small study described certain subjective effects of psychedelic substances as stronger than men did. In particular, they more often reported a stronger feeling of being under the influence of the drug, a greater reduction in alertness, and less control over their own thinking.

As ScienceAlert reports, the team led by Natasha Mason and Eline Ghiën-Bonger combined data from two trials involving 40 women and 32 men. All volunteers were healthy individuals who had previously used psychedelics.

In the first trial, participants received laboratory-synthesized psilocybin, 2C-B, and a placebo on different days. The second study examined LSD compared with a placebo. Neither the volunteers nor the researchers working directly with them knew which substance had been assigned.

94 sessions with active drugs

Some people took part in both trials, so the 72 volunteers underwent a total of 94 sessions with active drugs. During the sessions, participants rated their condition, answered questions about their experience after completion, and researchers collected blood samples.

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The difference in the feeling of being under the influence was most pronounced after taking psilocybin. The reduction in alertness differed statistically between women and men in the cases of psilocybin and 2C-B, but not LSD. At the same time, tests of understanding other people and emotional responsiveness found no significant differences between the sexes.

The reason for the differences is still unknown

The authors considered body weight as a possible explanation, as the drugs were administered in fixed doses regardless of participants' weight. However, blood analyses showed no significant difference either in the peak concentration of the substances or in the overall drug exposure during the measured period.

The scientists are also considering the possible influence of hormones on the serotonin signaling system affected by these substances. However, the study did not measure hormone levels or account for the phase of the menstrual cycle. The study was published as a preprint on bioRxiv and has not yet undergone peer review. The authors emphasize that, due to the small sample, multiple comparisons, and the fact that the trials were not originally designed to study sex differences, it is premature to draw conclusions about lower doses for women or differences in the effectiveness of psychedelic therapy.

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