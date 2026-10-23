Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee has advanced a draft amendment to the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation. The changes are intended to prevent snacks that do not meet safety and nutritional standards for infants from being presented as suitable for young children, Taipei Times reports.

Restrictions on advertising and labeling

The proposed changes to Article 28 provide for a ban on advertising and labeling that create the impression that a product is suitable for toddlers if it does not meet the requirements established for infants. The amendments could also grant the government the authority to require warning labels and disclosure of nutritional information for products that may contribute to chronic diseases or are not suitable for long-term consumption by children.

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Nutrient thresholds

Kuomintang legislator Wang Yu-min said that some snacks contain high levels of sugar, sodium or saturated fats, but companies use slogans such as “for the whole family.” According to her, such claims may encourage parents and other caregivers to give these products to infants.

Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lin Ching-yi noted that children’s food already faces stricter requirements regarding nutrients and heavy metals. She said the ministry would develop rules setting threshold levels for sugar, sodium and saturated fats, and products exceeding them would have to carry clear warnings. Existing rules already restrict advertising of unhealthy snacks, candy and sweetened beverages to children, including by prohibiting the distribution of toys with them or claims that they can replace a regular meal.

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