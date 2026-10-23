In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of the Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy (MeRT) system to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. The technology was developed by the California-based company Wave Neuroscience in collaboration with researchers at the Texas A&M Health Institute of Biosciences and Technology, ScienceDaily reports.

The system combines electroencephalography (EEG) with transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). EEG records the brain’s electrical activity, after which an artificial intelligence-supported algorithm creates an individualized magnetic stimulation protocol. During TMS, a coil placed near the scalp sends magnetic pulses that stimulate brain activity.

Preliminary study results

According to Wave Neuroscience, in a clinical study, PTSD symptoms in patients decreased by an average of 52%, while 68% of participants achieved remission. The full study results are still being prepared for public release. Therefore, these figures are preliminary and should not be directly compared with the effectiveness of medications in other studies.

Trial participants underwent five sessions per week for five to six weeks. Researchers reported that, according to their observations, improvements could persist after the therapy was completed.

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PTSD may develop after combat, serious accidents, natural disasters, or violence. Treatment for this disorder is currently based primarily on psychotherapy and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, including sertraline and fluoxetine. Some patients continue to experience symptoms despite treatment.

Personalization of magnetic stimulation

TMS is already used, among other purposes, to treat treatment-resistant depression. MeRT differs from standard protocols in that stimulation parameters are adjusted according to the measured brain activity of a specific person, rather than applying the same regimen to all patients.

In 2024, the MeRT system received FDA Breakthrough Device designation, intended to accelerate interaction between the regulator and developers of promising medical devices. This designation does not eliminate requirements for assessing safety and effectiveness. Israel Liberzon, who leads the psychiatric part of the study, believes the technology will expand non-drug care options for people with PTSD.

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