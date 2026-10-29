Magnetic Storms on October 29–30, 2026, and the Solar Activity Forecast

A change in solar activity is expected on October 29–30, which may affect the Earth’s geomagnetic conditions. Some people complain of headaches, fatigue, and stress during periods of geomagnetic disturbances, but scientific evidence regarding the direct impact of magnetic storms on well-being remains inconclusive.

Geomagnetic activity is measured on a scale from 0 to 9. The planetary K-index is used for this purpose; a reading of 5 or higher indicates a strong magnetic storm.

On Thursday, October 29, solar activity with a K-index of 1.7 (green level) is expected, which corresponds to weak magnetic storms.

On Friday, October 30, solar activity with a K-index of 3 (green level) is expected, which corresponds to weak magnetic storms.

It is important to note that magnetic storm forecasts may change, as solar activity researchers update their data every three hours. Therefore, we recommend regularly monitoring any changes

Source: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC)

See also:

Gardener’s Calendar for October 2026: Key Tasks in the Garden and Preparing for Winter

Lunar Calendar for October 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

Fisherman’s Calendar for October 2026: Where, How, and What to Fish for in the Fall

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for October 2026: Highlights of the Fall Harvest

Winemaker’s Calendar for October 2026: What to Do and When, and Which Fruits to Use for Wine

Church Calendar for October 2026: A Complete List of Holidays and Fasting Days

Read us on