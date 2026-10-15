In Cyprus, the Gesy health insurance organization will cover Mounjaro from Thursday for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity in adults. Coverage for tirzepatide, the medicine's active ingredient, will be provided in accordance with approved protocols, Cyprus Mail reports.

Prior authorization for patients

To receive Mounjaro or Ozempic, a doctor must submit a prior authorization request through the Gesy information system. Initially, Mounjaro will be available only through pharmacies at public hospitals.

At the same time, Ozempic will be available by prescription at any pharmacy. Prescriptions for both medicines may be issued by specialists in endocrinology, pathology and geriatrics, as well as designated general practitioners working with adult patients.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Updated procedure for Ozempic

At the same time, a revised protocol for the use of Ozempic, whose active ingredient is semaglutide, comes into force. It has been designated as the first-choice medicine for patients with type 2 diabetes regardless of body weight.

Applications already submitted to the committee reviewing individual medicine requests do not need to be resubmitted. Patients whose Mounjaro treatment was previously approved through the relevant committees will be transferred to the protocol-based prescribing system.

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