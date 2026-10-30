Starting Monday, South Korea will begin training six medical workers from Mongolia as part of a bilateral project aimed at strengthening Mongolia’s healthcare system. The pilot program will last four weeks and will take place at medical institutions in South Korea.

Training medical teams

The initiative is intended to support Mongolia’s goal of training 1,000 doctors and other healthcare workers. As reported by the Korea Herald, the two countries signed the training agreement in March.

The program will focus not only on training individual specialists but also on developing interdisciplinary teamwork. Particular attention will be paid to cancer treatment and heart transplantation, areas that are in high demand in Mongolia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cooperation in medicine

South Korea has also agreed to assist in training staff for Mongolia’s planned second national cancer center, which is a priority project of the Mongolian government. The initiative was discussed during the seventh meeting of the Korea-Mongolia intergovernmental consultative body, held in Seoul.

The meeting was held on the basis of an updated memorandum on cooperation in healthcare and medicine signed in July. The parties also plan to cooperate on the digital transformation of Mongolia’s medical system, drug safety, and the participation of South Korean pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in public procurement of essential medicines in Mongolia.

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