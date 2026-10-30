Belgium is sending a mobile laboratory to Bunia, the administrative center of Ituri province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to support research into vaccines and treatments for the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Laboratory for on-site research

According to the DR Congo Ministry of Health, the laboratory will make it possible to conduct biological analyses directly in the area where research teams are working. This is expected to reduce the need to transport samples to remote testing centers.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said that the equipment is being delivered by military aircraft under Belgium's B-FAST emergency response mechanism. He also confirmed support for the DR Congo in epidemiological surveillance, disease prevention and improving health services. The initiative is supported by the European Union.

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Outbreak in eight provinces

Since the outbreak began in May, the country has recorded more than 10,000 confirmed cases of the disease and nearly 5,000 deaths, according to the latest official data. The disease has spread across eight provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo, South Ubangi and North Ubangi. Ituri remains the epicenter of the outbreak.

Trials of candidate vaccines

There is currently no approved vaccine against the Bundibugyo strain. Earlier this week, DR Congo health authorities, with support from the World Health Organization, announced a clinical trial of candidate vaccines among contacts of confirmed cases.

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