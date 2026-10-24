In Johannesburg, South Africa, more than 4,000 people gathered near Zoo Lake for the annual five-kilometre Hollard Dare Devil Run. Participants in purple briefs drew attention to testicular and prostate cancer. As TimesLIVE reports, this was the highest number of participants in the event’s 17-year history.

Record number of participants

Adele Kril, head of experiential marketing at Hollard South Africa, said organisers estimated that more than 4,000 people took part. According to her, the format of the run is intended not only to encourage people to be physically active, but also to make the conversation about men’s health more open.

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As part of the campaign, more than 351 runs were also held across the country. Funds raised during the initiative help the Cancer Association of South Africa and the Prostate Cancer Foundation spread information about the diseases and conduct awareness work in communities with limited access to medical information.

Runners’ personal motivations

Participants said they joined the run because of personal experiences of loved ones battling cancer, a desire to support the community and encourage people to lead healthier lifestyles. Kai Mokoka dedicated his participation in the event to his mother, who had cancer when he was younger. Other participants stressed the importance of medical check-ups and early detection of cancer.

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