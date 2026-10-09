Disrupting the cellular scaffold of nerve cells eased chronic pain in mice with nerve injuries. Nature reports this in an article published on October 9, 2026.

Mechanism of the pain signal

According to the publication, relief in the mice was provided by switching off a cellular mechanism that amplifies pain signals. The article describes this approach as disrupting the function of cellular structures associated with intensified pain after chronic nerve injury.

Chronic pain can occur when neurons maintain a state of hyperactivity. An illustration accompanying the Nature publication depicts nerve cells that remain hyperactive and may contribute to the development of such pain.

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Prospects for pain relief

Nature notes that these results could help researchers develop painkillers that are safer and more effective than existing treatments. At the same time, the article does not report testing this approach in humans.

The publication cites a study by R. Powell and co-authors, published in 2026 in the journal Cell Reports Medicine. The work is classified within the field of neuroscience.

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