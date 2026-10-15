In Saudi Arabia, a specialized medical team from the Ministry of Interior Medical Services carried out the country’s first minimally invasive lumbar spine surgery using a robotic system. The procedure was performed at the Prince Naif Medical Excellence and Innovation Center. Asharq Al-Awsat reported this, citing the Saudi Press Agency.

Surgery using robotic navigation

A patient with severe degeneration of the lumbar vertebrae underwent surgery using the ExcelsiusGPS robotic surgical system. It combines surgical navigation technology and a robotic arm, enabling surgeons to plan the procedure and guide instruments more precisely during surgery.

According to the publication, the technology used enabled the patient to regain mobility and begin walking within the first hour after the operation. It was also intended to minimize damage to tissues around the intervention area.

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Work of the Prince Naif Center

The Prince Naif Medical Excellence and Innovation Center operates within a program of the Ministry of Interior Medical Services, which is responsible for the operation of medical cities. The surgery performed was one of the first results of the center’s work.

The institution plans to develop spinal surgery services by combining modern medical technologies, the expertise of Saudi specialists, and international practice. Among the center’s stated tasks are improving surgical approaches, exchanging knowledge, and enhancing the quality of specialized medical care.

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