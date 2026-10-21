In the United States, the share of people who use e-cigarettes daily increased by 230% between 2013–2014 and 2022–2023. This is stated in an analysis of Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) survey data published in the journal Tobacco Control, reports News-Medical.

Increase in vaping frequency

Researchers analyzed the number of days of e-cigarette use at the population level over ten years, from the first PATH wave in 2013–2014 to the seventh wave in 2022–2023. Over this period, the total number of vaping days increased by 183%, while the rate of e-cigarette use during the previous 30 days rose by 45%.

According to the authors, the most notable increase in the prevalence and frequency of vaping occurred after 2016–2018. This period coincided with the growing popularity of JUUL and a shift to nicotine salt liquids. The researchers noted that such salts alter the chemical properties of the aerosol and facilitate inhalation and nicotine delivery.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Data on young people

Among people under 21 who reported vaping during the past 30 days, the number of days of e-cigarette use increased by 337% over the course of the study. For the 12–17 age group, this figure rose by 278%.

In 2022–2023, people younger than the minimum legal age for the sale of such products in the United States—21 years—accounted for 16% of all vaping days. An increase in the number of vaping days was recorded across all age groups, but it was especially noticeable among adolescents and young adults.

The authors emphasized that the study is observational in nature and therefore does not establish causal relationships. They also cautioned that survey data may be inaccurate because of errors in respondents' answers. In their view, the number of vaping days helps assess both the number of users and the frequency of e-cigarette use at the same time.

Read us on