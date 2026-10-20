Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Beth Israel Lahey Health have begun construction of a $1.68 billion cancer hospital in Boston, United States. Representatives of the medical institutions, donors, and elected officials marked the start of the work at the site in the Longwood area.

Specialized cancer center

The hospital will treat patients with cancer. According to STAT News, it will be the only medical center of this type in New England.

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Dana-Farber CEO Dr. Benjamin Ebert said that the start of construction makes it possible to envision the hospital’s future appearance and the opportunities it will create for cancer care.

Competition for cancer care

The project also brings closer the end of Dana-Farber’s long-standing partnership with Brigham and Women’s Hospital. At the same time, Mass General Brigham, which includes this institution, has launched its own competing cancer institute, is building new facilities, and renovating existing premises.

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