At Royal Darwin Hospital in Darwin, Australia, confidential medical information of about a dozen pregnant patients became available on an Instagram account with 28,000 followers. The facility’s management apologized to those affected, ABC News reports.

What data became available

In a letter to patients, the hospital stated that images and videos displayed names, hospital record numbers, ward and bed details, consultants’ names, reasons for admission, medical histories, examination results, and treatment plans. The published materials also included a video of a work meeting in which medical staff discussed care for one of the patients.

According to Royal Darwin Hospital management, the images and videos were posted on social media by a doctor with foreign medical qualifications who was at the obstetrics and gynecology department as a medical observer. She was not authorized to participate in patient treatment, and her placement with NT Health as a medical observer was terminated.

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The doctor’s position and a patient’s reaction

Doctor Neda Mogarehabed told ABC News that she could not confirm exactly how the images were published or whether they originated from the account she currently controls. She also said she had no intention of disclosing patient information and takes privacy protection seriously.

One of those affected, ABC Radio Darwin producer Chanel Tobin, said she had given consent for a medical observer to be present during her appointment. She learned about the leak from a person who saw her name in a post. Tobin called the incident shocking and expressed hope that it would prompt the hospital to review its approach to data protection and the briefing of medical observers.

Vice-president of the Northern Territory branch of the Australian Medical Association Dana Duncan stressed that any breach of patient confidentiality is unacceptable and that the medical team must keep patients’ personal data confidential.

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