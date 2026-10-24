In Hobart, Australia, a gardening program is being held for people with dementia and those who care for them at the Chigwell Community Garden. Participants spend several hours a week doing simple gardening, walking among the garden beds, watching birds or simply spending time outdoors, ABC News Australia reports.

Gardening and social interaction

One of the participants and volunteers is Peter Maloney, who lives with dementia. He visits the garden with his wife, Madeline. According to him, the program helped him shift his focus from what had been lost to what exists now and appreciate the nature around him more.

Madeline Maloney said she noticed changes in her husband: he began paying more attention to the world around him and feels content. She also said that participating in the program helped ease the couple’s anxiety related to the diagnosis.

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Research into dementia-friendly spaces

The program is run by the Wicking Dementia Research and Education Centre at the University of Tasmania as part of the Venture Out Living Lab project, funded by Primary Health Tasmania. The program at the Chigwell garden was co-designed and is delivered by Conservation Volunteers Australia.

The Chigwell garden is one of four such sites in southern Tasmania and the only one with a dedicated gardening program for people with dementia. Other locations offer activities inclusive of them, including self-guided walks and outdoor art activities. Another site is being built on the University of Tasmania’s Sandy Bay campus.

Project leader Pauline Marsh said the initiative is intended to make outdoor spaces more friendly for people with dementia. Clinical psychologist Cassandra Thomson added that being outdoors can give participants a sense of purpose, capability and an opportunity to socialize without pressure. Funding for the site in Chigwell is secured until June 2027.

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