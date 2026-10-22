In Nigeria, 46 people who had contact with a patient with a confirmed Ebola virus infection have been placed on a no-fly list for at least 21 days. The instruction was issued by Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo after discussing outbreak containment measures with the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate.

Who the restriction applies to

The list includes 44 people who had contact with the infected woman at the hospital after she developed symptoms, as well as two members of her domestic staff. As Premium Times Nigeria reports, health authorities are trying to isolate these people and determine whether they have contracted the virus.

Keyamo instructed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to immediately notify all domestic and international airlines of the restrictions. The ban is intended to prevent the contacts from traveling by air during the period when they may develop symptoms of the disease.

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Enhanced controls at airports

The minister also ordered the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to strengthen Ebola surveillance and response measures at all international airports in the country. The measures introduced include expanded medical screening, temperature checks, verification of passengers' travel histories, digital health declarations, and coordination with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nigeria's first Ebola case was confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory. The patient, who arrived on an international flight from Uganda, is receiving treatment in isolation at a private hospital in Abuja. The incubation period of the disease usually ranges from two to 21 days.

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