In South Korea, 26.2% of middle school students in 2025 reported experiencing depressive feelings during the previous year. Among high school students, the figure was 25.1%. As Korea Herald reports, the share of middle school students with such experiences has been higher than that of high school students for the third consecutive year.

How depressive feelings were defined

In a study by the Korean Educational Development Institute, such feelings included sadness or despair so severe that they caused students to interrupt their daily activities for two consecutive weeks during the previous year.

In 2024, 27.9% of middle school students and 27.5% of high school students reported such conditions. In 2023, the respective figures were 26.3% and 25.6%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Data on deaths by suicide

According to South Korea's Ministry of Education, 112 elementary, middle and high school students died by suicide between January and June 2026. Of them, 43 students, or 38.4%, attended middle school.

In 2025, 244 school students died by suicide, including 92 middle school students.

The report also notes that South Korea operates a 24-hour suicide prevention hotline at 109. To receive assistance in English, callers can ask for an interpreter.

Read us on