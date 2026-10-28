Poland recalls BRAIN WASH batch over THC content — Interia

In Poland, a manufacturer is recalling a batch of the dietary supplement BRAIN WASH in the form of hemp gummy candies after the psychoactive substance tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) was detected in the product. This was reported by Interia, citing Poland’s Chief Sanitary Inspectorate.

Which batch is being recalled

The supplement in question is BRAIN WASH, hemp gummy candies with a multifruit flavor and vitamin C, in a 100-gram package. The batch number is 0708BW06O, and the minimum durability date is August 7, 2027.

The manufacturer and distributor is listed as DR JOINT sp. z o.o., headquartered in Kalisz. The company has suspended sales of the specified product and begun withdrawing it from circulation.

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Assessment by sanitary services

THC was detected during an official inspection by the State Sanitary Inspectorate. Experts at the National Institute of Public Health PZH — National Research Institute assessed that consuming this batch, given the established THC content, may pose a health risk.

The sanitary inspectorate urged people not to consume products from the batch specified in the notice. The State Sanitary Inspectorate authorities are clarifying the circumstances of the case.

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