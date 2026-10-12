In Singapore, flu activity has reached its highest level in 32 months. During the week from September 27 to October 3, 44% of tested respiratory samples were positive for influenza, Channel NewsAsia reported, citing Singapore’s Infectious Diseases Agency.

This figure is more than double the 20% recorded in early August and is the highest since weekly statistics began being published in February 2024. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung reported a week-on-week increase in the number of patients with respiratory symptoms at emergency departments. Polyclinics also reported an increase in such cases.

Hospital readiness

Singapore’s Ministry of Health said that polyclinics and public hospitals are implementing haze response measures depending on air quality. The ministry said it has sufficient medical supplies to treat haze-related conditions, while healthcare facilities are monitoring stocks in case of prolonged deterioration in air quality.

Singapore General Hospital identified influenza as the main cause of respiratory infections among patients. Chu Si Yuan, a consultant in the Department of Respiratory and Intensive Care Medicine, said that over the past month, the number of cases had, in his observation, doubled or tripled compared with the usual level. During haze episodes, the hospital uses air purifiers, closes windows and doors in non-air-conditioned wards, increases monitoring of higher-risk patients, and offers home delivery of medicines.

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Impact of haze

Doctors warn that poor air quality can worsen the condition of people with respiratory diseases, particularly older people, young children, pregnant women, and patients with lung or heart disease. At the same time, the Infectious Diseases Agency said there is currently no conclusive evidence that haze makes influenza itself more severe.

A study by Duke-NUS Medical School and Singapore General Hospital using national data for 2016–2022 found an association between levels of fine particulate matter, PM2.5, and emergency department visits for asthma and chronic lung diseases. For every 10-point increase in PM2.5, the number of such visits rose by about 3%.

Health authorities advise people in risk groups to get vaccinated against influenza in a timely manner, reduce exposure to polluted air, and avoid prolonged or intense outdoor activities during air quality alerts.

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