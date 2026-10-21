At Clalit-Beilinson Hospital in Israel, the EASEE system was used to treat 42-year-old Olga Moysa’s epilepsy. She became the first patient outside Europe to receive such treatment, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Stimulation without entering the brain

The EASEE system was first developed in Germany by PRECISIS. It is designed to electrically stimulate the focus of epileptic activity from outside the skull, without opening the cranium or inserting electrodes into the brain.

Idit Tamir, director of the hospital’s functional neurosurgery department, said the technology could potentially significantly reduce the number of seizures. According to her, the system has demonstrated results comparable to improvements from invasive neurostimulation devices and may be an alternative to such methods for appropriately selected patients.

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First treatment results

Moysa has lived with epilepsy for 15 years and has not achieved full control of her seizures with medication. The article notes that about one-third of the 100,000 people with epilepsy in Israel do not achieve sufficient seizure control with medication.

The procedure was performed on August 31. Since then, the patient has not had any seizures, although it is still too early to fully assess the treatment’s effectiveness. According to her son Sasha, the device is currently operating at a low level of stimulation so that the body can gradually adapt to it; the result will be clear in a few months.

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